Only four running backs have been selected so far in the 2020 NFL Draft. None of them are Ohio State star J.K. Dobbins.

The Buckeyes standout ran for over 2,000 yards last season. He was clearly one of the best running backs and players in college football. Unfortunately, the realities of the modern running back position are taking hold with Dobbins so far tonight.

LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the first RB off the board, going with the final pick of the first round to the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. Today, Georgia’s DeAndre Swift and Jonathan Taylor have gone to the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts respectively. Moments ago, Florida State’s Cam Akers joined them, going to the Los Angeles Rams.

Mel Kiper Jr. has J.K. Dobbins as one of his best players left available. Ohio State fans are shocked that he’s still there.

The wait continues for J.K. Dobbins as we’re now in the second half of the second round. Someone’s about to get a steal. — Eleven Warriors (@11W) April 25, 2020

The Rams seemed like a potential. They just let Todd Gurley go, and could probably use an explosive weapon in the backfield. They went with the talented Akers out of Florida State instead.

Numerous other teams could use running backs as well, even if they already have established starters. The days of the solo bellcow starting running back are largely gone. Dobbins is a versatile enough weapon to be valuable for plenty of teams.

There are 12 picks left in the first round as of this writing. We’ll see if Dobbins is taken off the board before we hit Round 3.