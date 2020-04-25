After a historic year for the Ohio State Buckeyes capping off a phenomenal career, JK Dobbins’ NFL draft dream is coming true.

With the 55th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens selected Dobbins. The former Ohio State superstar joins an offense that ranked No. 1 in the league last year, and already boasts a record-setting rushing attack.

As a junior in 2019, Dobbins broke the Ohio State single-season rushing record with 2,003 yards in one year. He passed the great Eddie George in the final game of his career to reach the mark.

Dobbins had 725 carries for 4,459 yards and 38 touchdowns in three seasons as Ohio State’s starter. He ranks in the top 10 for all three all-time and in single season categories.

The #Ravens high-powered rushing attack gets another weapon: Baltimore takes #OSU RB JK Dobbins at No. 55. Mark Ingram gets a sidekick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2020

Dobbins earned first-team All-Big Ten and All-American honors in his final year at Ohio State.

As a second-round pick, starting on day one is no guarantee – especially on a team that already has Mark Ingram as the feature back. But after the incredible toughness he showed in Columbus, he probably won’t have to wait long to get his first snaps.

If nothing else, the best rushing attack in the NFL just got even better.

Do you think JK Dobbins and Baltimore Ravens are a good fit?