Analyst Makes 2nd Round Prediction For Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins

Ohio State had itself a very good first night of the NFL Draft. They do have a few notable stars left on the board, headlined by running back J.K. Dobbins.

Dobbins was incredible productive for three years in Columbus. He rushed for at least 1,000 yards in three straight years, and finished with 5,104 total yards from scrimmage and 43 total touchdowns. In 2019, he ran for 2,007 yards (6.7 per carry), and 21 touchdowns.

Only one running back went in the first round, and it was a bit of a surprise. The Kansas City Chiefs took Clyde Edwards-Helaire out of LSU with the night’s final pick. It is a very fun selection for the Super Bowl champs, though he was not widely expected to be the first back off the board.

J.K. Dobbins, Georgia’s D’Andre Swift, and Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor are among the names that we should see picked tonight. ProFootballTalk‘s Michael David Smith released a new mock for tonight’s second round, and has a landing spot for Dobbins.

J.K. Dobbins is the pride of La Grange, Texas. "He knows all the people in the purple and gold are gonna be smiling ear to ear. Whatever team takes him is about to get 5,000 brand new fans." The Ohio State RB is all set for this week's #NFLDraft @Jkdobbins22 @LaGrangeFB pic.twitter.com/rtyq6UDxjs — Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) April 22, 2020

With the No. 43 overall pick—the 11th of the second round—he has Dobbins going to the Chicago Bears. Chicago could certainly use some help at the position.

David Montgomery, the 2019 rookie out of Iowa State, had 889 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the year, but only averaged 3.7 yards per carry. Tarik Cohen, who looked to be becoming a dangerous do-it-all weapon out of the backfield, was held to just 669 yards and three touchdowns from scrimmage, and a very meager 4.7 yards per touch, despite logging more receptions than rushes.

PFT has Swift going a few picks earlier in the second round, and both Taylor and Utah’s Zack Moss going towards the end of the round. If you like superstar college running backs, tonight might be your night.

[ProFootballTalk]