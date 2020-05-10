The Spun

Joe Burrow’s Old Tweet About Transferring From Ohio State Resurfaces

Joe Burrow at Day 1 of the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 25: Joe Burrow #QB02 of LSU interviews during the first day of the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 25, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

What a two years it’s been for Joe Burrow.

Two years ago – almost to the day – the quarterback decided he was transferring out of Ohio State. The former four-star quarterback recruit was competing with Dwayne Haskins for the starting job, but Haskins had the leg up in the competition, so Burrow graduated and transferred out.

Burrow of course winded up at LSU, where he played well in 2018 before exploding onto the national scene in 2019. He won the Heisman Trophy and led the Tigers to a national championship in his final college season.

The No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick’s 2018 tweet about transferring from Ohio State went viral on its anniversary.

“After weeks of struggling with this decision, I have decided to leave Ohio State and explore other options. My teammates and coaches all know the love I feel for them. I will decide where I will play next year in the coming weeks,” Burrow announced on May 8, 2018.

The right decision was made, clearly.

If Burrow is as successful in Cincinnati as he was in Baton Rouge, Bengals fans will be in for a treat.

The No. 1 overall draft pick is expected to be the Day 1 starter in Cincinnati.

