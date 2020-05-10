Joe Burrow’s Old Tweet About Transferring From Ohio State Resurfaces

What a two years it’s been for Joe Burrow.

Two years ago – almost to the day – the quarterback decided he was transferring out of Ohio State. The former four-star quarterback recruit was competing with Dwayne Haskins for the starting job, but Haskins had the leg up in the competition, so Burrow graduated and transferred out.

Burrow of course winded up at LSU, where he played well in 2018 before exploding onto the national scene in 2019. He won the Heisman Trophy and led the Tigers to a national championship in his final college season.

The No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick’s 2018 tweet about transferring from Ohio State went viral on its anniversary.

“After weeks of struggling with this decision, I have decided to leave Ohio State and explore other options. My teammates and coaches all know the love I feel for them. I will decide where I will play next year in the coming weeks,” Burrow announced on May 8, 2018.

After weeks of struggling with this decision, I have decided to leave Ohio State and explore other options. My teammates and coaches all know the love I feel for them. I will decide where I will play next year in the coming weeks. — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) May 8, 2018

The right decision was made, clearly.

Two years ago today, Joe Burrow decided to bet on himself and search for an opportunity to become a starting QB. Now, he's the #1 pick in the NFL Draft, an undefeated National Champion, Heisman Trophy winner and NCAA record holder. Safe to say he made the right decision. https://t.co/xCwgjNeZ9m — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 8, 2020

If Burrow is as successful in Cincinnati as he was in Baton Rouge, Bengals fans will be in for a treat.

The No. 1 overall draft pick is expected to be the Day 1 starter in Cincinnati.