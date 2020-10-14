Joel Klatt Explains Why He Has Ohio State Over Alabama

Ohio State is still a little over a week away from taking the field for its season opener against Nebraska, but FOX analyst Joel Klatt already has Ryan Day’s team ranked as high as No. 2 in the country.

The Buckeyes are overwhelming favorites in the Big Ten this season, and rightfully so. Justin Fields should take that next step at quarterback, which speaks volumes about his potential considering that he had 3,273 passing yards and 41 touchdowns in 2019.

While there are plenty of reasons to rank Ohio State very high this season, it does seem a tad odd to place Ohio State ahead of programs like Alabama and Georgia without even completing a single game yet.

Klatt explained his logic on his show ‘Breaking the Huddle,’ as he was asked if an Ohio State team with a 1-0 record can get the same credit as a 6-0 Alabama team.

“Listen I think you have to throw every norm out the window this year because it’s been a pandemic,” Klatt said. “What do we do? We evaluate teams how they play. Each week. What are we seeing? I think the eye test plays way more apart this year than anything else this year. Heck I have Ohio State at 0-0 ahead of Alabama at this point. I think it’s going to be based on every single individual voter but i think the quality voters are going to evaluate the teams as they see and not take as much stock in how many wins they have over the course of the year.”

Alabama is already 3-0 this season and looks pretty dominant on the offensive side of the football. Ohio State, on the other hand, is technically an unknown right now.

Klatt’s current top five consists of the following teams in order: Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Notre Dame.

The Buckeyes will have the chance to validate Klatt’s praise on Oct. 24 when they host the Cornhuskers.