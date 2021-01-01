Joel Klatt Has 2 Main Concerns With Justin Fields

Justin Fields needs to make two improvements before he heads to the NFL, per college football analyst Joel Klatt.

Fields is gearing up for the biggest game of his life (to this point) Friday evening. The Ohio State quarterback has slid in most of the latest 2021 NFL Mock Drafts after a turbulent 2020 campaign. BYU’s Zach Wilson, meanwhile, has lapped Fields as the second-best quarterback prospect, according to most experts.

Fields has an opportunity to improve his draft stock Friday night when he plays the Clemson Tigers. To do so, he’ll have to make some quick improvements.

Klatt told Colin Cowherd this week Fields has to improve his ability to progress in the passing game rather than holding onto the ball and locking onto one specific receiver.

Justin Fields has shown some signs that are worrisome for the future, according to @JoelKlatt: "He holds the ball far too long and locks onto one receiver. That's going to have to change and develop in the NFL because you just don't succeed doing that at the next level." pic.twitter.com/KrXILqviHV — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 1, 2021

This could make the difference for Justin Fields and his NFL future. The same could be said for Friday night’s College Football Playoff showdown.

Fields had a chance to knock off the Clemson Tigers in last year’s playoff. The Buckeyes trailed by five with under a minute remaining when the Ohio State quarterback threw a game-deciding interception, ending OSU’s season in the process.

Fields can’t afford to hand the ball over to the Clemson defense Friday night. The Tigers may be even better from their team last year.

Fields and the Buckeyes take on Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers Friday night at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.