The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Joel Klatt Has Big Praise For Ohio State RB Trey Sermon

Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon carries the ball in a game.NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 28: Running back Trey Sermon #4 of the Oklahoma Sooners scrambles against the defense of the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Red Raiders 55-16. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon is going to have huge shoes to fill in 2020 taking over for J.K. Dobbins. But FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt believes he’s more than up to the task.

In a recent episode of Big Noon Kickoff: The Offseason, Klatt said he believes that Sermon and QB Justin Fields can create “a two-headed running back monster.” He said that Sermon could also have a huge impact by transferring and could help the team maintain their status as an elite offense.

“Trey Sermon now, a transfer from Oklahoma, this is a really good player,” Klatt said, via Saturday Tradition. “And now all of a sudden, you’ve got a two-headed running back monster with Justin Fields. Watch out for a guy like Trey Sermon, who could have a huge impact transferring to Ohio State and propel them to continue to be this potential best offense in the country like they’ve been the last few years.”

Sermon has massive shoes to fill in replacing Dobbins, who is fresh off a historic career with the Buckeyes. But the former Oklahoma Sooners running back has already shown that he has plenty of talent.

In three seasons under Lincoln Riley, Sermon averaged 6.1 yards per carry while going for 2,076 yards and 22 touchdowns. He added another 36 catches for 391 yards and three touchdowns through the air too.

Sermon was hampered by an injury this past year, though. But he still managed to average over 7.0 yards per carry on 54 attempts.

Is Joel Klatt right about Trey Sermon? Will he be an impact player for the Buckeyes in 2020?

Reader Interactions

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.