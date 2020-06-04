Joel Klatt Has Big Praise For Ohio State RB Trey Sermon

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon is going to have huge shoes to fill in 2020 taking over for J.K. Dobbins. But FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt believes he’s more than up to the task.

In a recent episode of Big Noon Kickoff: The Offseason, Klatt said he believes that Sermon and QB Justin Fields can create “a two-headed running back monster.” He said that Sermon could also have a huge impact by transferring and could help the team maintain their status as an elite offense.

“Trey Sermon now, a transfer from Oklahoma, this is a really good player,” Klatt said, via Saturday Tradition. “And now all of a sudden, you’ve got a two-headed running back monster with Justin Fields. Watch out for a guy like Trey Sermon, who could have a huge impact transferring to Ohio State and propel them to continue to be this potential best offense in the country like they’ve been the last few years.”

Sermon has massive shoes to fill in replacing Dobbins, who is fresh off a historic career with the Buckeyes. But the former Oklahoma Sooners running back has already shown that he has plenty of talent.

I made this happen and passion played a big part 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/Dx3fWmSt9p — Trey Sermon (@treyera) June 1, 2020

In three seasons under Lincoln Riley, Sermon averaged 6.1 yards per carry while going for 2,076 yards and 22 touchdowns. He added another 36 catches for 391 yards and three touchdowns through the air too.

Sermon was hampered by an injury this past year, though. But he still managed to average over 7.0 yards per carry on 54 attempts.

Is Joel Klatt right about Trey Sermon? Will he be an impact player for the Buckeyes in 2020?