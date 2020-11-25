On Tuesday night, the inaugural College Football Playoff rankings were released which led to plenty of disagreement between fanbases.

In the initial rankings, Alabama took the top spot following a dominant start to the season. Notre Dame came in at No. 2 after thee Fighting Irish’s huge win over Clemson a few weeks ago.

At No. 3 is where the fun begins. The playoff committee decided to place Clemson at No. 3 despite having one loss on the season – albeit a close loss in overtime to the No. 2 team in the nation.

That left Ohio State – an undefeated Ohio State at that – at No. 4 in the rankings. One college football analyst wasn’t exactly sure what the committee was thinking.

FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt was not happy with the committee ranking Clemson ahead of Ohio State. He left that be known with a sarcastic response on Twitter.

“How dare @OhioStateFB give up 35 points to a top 10 team with a dynamic passer and one of the best receivers in the nation…pretty clear to me that @ClemsonFB is better after their last two games…Solid 6 point win over BC and a Loss,” he said.

How dare @OhioStateFB give up 35 points to a top 10 team with a dynamic passer and one of the best receivers in the nation…pretty clear to me that @ClemsonFB is better after their last two games…Solid 6 point win over BC and a Loss — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) November 25, 2020

To be fair to Clemson, its close win over Boston College and loss to Notre Dame came with a backup quarterback at the helm.

With that said, Ohio State hasn’t done something that Clemson has done: lose.

The rankings will take care of themselves over the next few weeks. We’re sure there won’t be any controversy over the next few rankings releases (said with plenty of sarcasm).