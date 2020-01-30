All eyes are on the quarterbacks ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft. But is former Ohio State DE Chase Young really the best player in the draft class? Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt thinks so.

Young was a force to be reckoned with during his collegiate career. He’s clearly one of the most NFL-ready prospects.

The former Buckeyes DE is already drawing comparisons to one of the best, young defensive players in the NFL – another former OSU alum, Nick Bosa.

In fact, Klatt thinks Young is a “better version of Nick Bosa.” This is quite the high praise.

“He’s just a total game wrecker,” Klatt said on 106.7 The Fan, via Saturday Tradition. “Every time that he’s needed to make a play, it seemed like he was close. From my standpoint, this is the type of guy that you can draft, you can plug him in and you can play him right away. I think he is a better version of Nick Bosa. Bosa is explosive but he’s shorter. Chase has better length. He’s a little better versus the run because of that length. He is the type of guy that I think can be an all pro multiple times in his career.”

Whichever team drafts Young is in for a treat. The former Ohio State defensive end is ready to take over the league.

If Young can produce like Bosa’s been able to during his rookie-season in San Francisco, the Redskins are in good shape moving forward.