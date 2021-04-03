Joel Klatt Has Strong Message For NFL Teams About QB Justin Fields

Over the past week, there has been some speculation about whether or not Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is a hard worker.

It all started when ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky said he heard from NFL scouts that Fields is the “last one in the building and the first one out.” The ESPN analyst offered more critical comments from the NFL personnel evaluator that had the college football world in a frenzy.

People all over the football world came to Fields’ defense following the critical comments. That included FOX analyst and play-by-play man Joel Klatt who only had good things to say about the Ohio State quarterback.

“Gus, Jenny, and I called 10 @OhioStateFB games over the past two seasons,” Klatt said on Twitter. “I never once heard anyone mention @justnfields as a marginal worker…In fact, I heard the exact opposite…He fought to get on the field and he fought to stay on the field…DRAFT HIM!”

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day made it very clear that Fields is one of the hardest workers in the room – especially following the team’s playoff loss to the Clemson Tigers.

“Yeah, first off, I read some of the things that were said in the last few days and… I don’t understand where any of that’s coming from,” Day said, via 247Sports. “This is a guy who, after that Clemson loss (29-23 on Dec. 28, 2019, in the College Football Playoff semifinal), he took that personally — you know, coming off of that field, the last game ending in an interception. And all that he did for the next year was work towards getting back to that game…”

Despite the recent critical comments against him, expect Fields to be a top 10 and potentially top five pick in the 2021 NFL draft.