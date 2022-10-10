Joel Klatt Names College Football's Most 'Complete' Team

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 07: Reggie Bush, Joel Klatt and Kevin Burkhardt of Fox Sports speak during the Fox segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) *** Reggie Bush; Joel Klatt; Kevin Burkhardt

Ohio State is ranked second in the AP top 25 and third in the Coaches Poll, but FOX Sports' Joel Klatt thinks the Buckeyes are the best the nation has to offer.

Klatt explained on his show today that his OSU team reminds him of the 2019 group that lost in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes' offense is tops in the country, but it is the Ohio State defense that has caught Klatt's eye.

"[To win the national title], you better have a defense that is good enough," he said. "Good enough for me is top 25. Pretty good is like top 15. And look at where Ohio State sits--15th in the country right now in scoring defense and No. 7 in total defense."

That total defense ranking is one spot ahead of Georgia, the No. 1 team in the AP poll. Klatt went on to say that he views Ohio State as the "most complete" team right now.

"Seventh in total defense, one spot ahead of Georgia. They're the No. 1 scoring offense in the country, and that's only going to continue. Ohio State for me is the most complete team in the country, and that's why for me, they're the No. 1 team in the country," Klatt said.

The Buckeyes, who have a bye this week, have yet to be tested this season the way Alabama and Georgia have been. That will likely change when they play at Penn State on October 29.

Michigan will likely be OSU's toughest opponent again this year, though that game is at Ohio Stadium. Other than the Nittany Lions and Wolverines, Maryland might have the best chance to put a scare in Ohio State, and even that could be wishful thinking.