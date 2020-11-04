The Spun

Joel Klatt Names His New Heisman Trophy Frontrunner

Joel Klatt at a conference.

Now that we’re roughly two months into the college football season, FS1 analyst Joel Klatt is ready to reveal his frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy, and no, it’s not Trevor Lawrence.

On Wednesday, Klatt revealed that Justin Fields is his frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy.

Fields has been sensational thus far this season, completing all but seven of his pass attempts in two games. He currently has 594 passing yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Not only is Klatt impressed with Fields’ skill as a passer and runner, he likes what he sees from the Ohio State quarterback off the field.

“I love what Justin Field does as a skilled player,” Klatt said. “We all do. There’s a reason why he’s clearly in the Heisman Trophy race. But I love even more the clear detail that he played with. You can tell that this guy is on a mission. You can tell that Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, he’s detail-oriented in his note-taking, in his preparation and film study.”

Last season, Fields had 3,273 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and three interceptions in his first year as a full-time starter. Even if his statistics don’t increase this fall, it’s clear that he’s improved in several areas.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit recently raved about Fields’ footwork, saying “What I see is that his feet have calmed down, he’s working through his progressions.”

The college football world will get to see Fields back in action this Saturday, as Ohio State will take on Rutgers.


