Joel Klatt Names The Best Wide Receiver In College Football

Joel Klatt has seen enough football this season to declare who the best wide receiver in college football is.

Klatt, the FOX Sports analyst, think Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best at his position in the sport right now.

Klatt and Gus Johnson saw Harrison up close and personal during the Ohio State vs. Penn State game on Saturday afternoon.

The talented Buckeyes wideout caught 10 passes for 185 yards in OSU's 44-31 victory.

"Some thoughts on @OhioStateFB - @MarvHarrisonJr is the best WR in CFB - @JT_Tuimoloau is a star and game wrecker as DE - The OL has major work to do in run game - Scoring 40+ and winning by double digits at PSU is a really good win," Klatt said on Twitter.

For the season, Marvin Harrison Jr. has hauled in 48 receptions for 783 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games.

As long as he keeps playing the way he is right now, the Buckeyes' offense is going to give every opposing defense trouble.

The Buckeyes play Northwestern next Saturday.