Joel Klatt Predicts If 6-0 Ohio State Will Make The Playoff

Will Ohio State make the College Football Playoff, even if the Buckeyes play just six games this season? Joel Klatt has made his prediction.

The college football season is facing unprecedented circumstances this season. The Buckeyes are one of the only top contenders that may not be able to play in their own conference championship, though.

The Big Ten requires teams to play six regular-season games to be eligible to play in the conference’s title game. The Buckeyes are in major jeopardy of being ineligible seeing that next week’s Michigan-Ohio State is on the cusp of cancelation. That would mean OSU would only get five regular-season games in this season.

Some argue Ohio State shouldn’t be allowed in the playoff if it only plays six games. Klatt disagrees. He doesn’t care how many games the Buckeyes play this season. Klatt is confident Ohio State is one of the top four teams in the nation.

"If Ohio State is undefeated… they are arguably one of the 4 best teams in the country and I believe they will put them in the playoff."@joelklatt breaks down the Buckeyes' CFP chances on #BigNoonKickoff pic.twitter.com/uwA4MZzt4a — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 5, 2020

Where things would get trick is if a team like Texas A&M finishes the season at 9-1, losing just to No. 1 Alabama. Would a 6-0 Ohio State team be more qualified than a one-loss SEC team that played 10 total games?

The committee will have plenty to sort through when the time comes. But we already know that same committee currently favors the Buckeyes over the Aggies, evident by Ohio State’s No. 4 ranking.

As long as the Buckeyes win out, they’re getting in the playoff.