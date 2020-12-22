Joel Klatt Shares Where He’s Leaning With Clemson vs. Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes will try to avenge last year’s heartbreaking loss to the Clemson Tigers when they meet again in the semifinals. However, Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt isn’t so sure that’ll happen.

A late interception from Justin Fields sealed Ohio State’s fate in 2019, meanwhile Trevor Lawrence had over 360 total yards and three touchdowns in a heroic effort. Ever since that loss, Ryan Day’s squad has been thinking about evening up the score with Clemson.

On Tuesday, Klatt was on The Herd to discuss both semifinal matchups. Colin Cowherd believes the rematch between Clemson and Ohio State will be really close, but Klatt is finding it really hard to see Clemson getting eliminated on New Year’s Day.

Klatt isn’t as confident in Ohio State’s defense this season, which makes sense considering it lost Damon Arnette, Jashon Cornell, Malik Harrison, Jeff Okudah and Chase Young.

“I don’t think Ohio State is nearly as good as they were a year ago,” Klatt said on The Herd. “Clemson might be as good, if not better than they were a year ago. I’m leaning toward Clemson in this one. One thing has been very apparent to me covering Ohio State this year, and it’s that defense is not nearly what it was a year ago.”

The best chance Ohio State has at defeating Clemson is by running a balanced offense. We all know what Fields is capable of doing on his best days, but Trey Sermon might be the true difference-maker in this matchup.

Sermon had the best game of his career in the Big Ten Championship, rushing for 331 yards and two touchdowns against Northwestern.

Ohio State will need all the firepower it can get on offense in order to keep up with Clemson in the semifinals.