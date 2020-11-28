Joel Klatt’s Reaction To Ohio State-Illinois News Is Going Viral

Late last night, Ohio State announced the cancellation of this weekend’s game against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Earlier Friday, the school announced that head coach Ryan Day would miss the game in Champaign after testing positive for the virus. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson was set to fill in at head coach.

Unfortunately, the program received more positive tests on Friday, leading to the cancellation of the game. Of course, the news shocked the college football world – and a few reporters who were set to cover the game.

One of those reporters was FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt, who traveled to Champaign, Illinois to watch the game. After hearing the news that the game was canceled, Klatt was less than pleased he made the trip.

“Guys, I’m sitting in a hotel in Champaign, IL. I will live tweet however much I want, it’s therapeutic,” he said on Twitter.

Guys, im sitting in a hotel in Champaign, IL…I will live tweet however much I want…its therapeutic — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) November 28, 2020

That was just one of several tweets Klatt sent out on Friday night. He thinks the Big Ten should change a rule that states teams in the conference need to play at least six games to be eligible for the conference title game.

“As I have said since the beginning of the season…The B1G should NOT have a minimum game requirement for participation in Champ Game…They should reverse that rule immediately,” Klatt said.

Ohio State has two games left, against Michigan and Michigan State.