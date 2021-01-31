Joey Bosa Identifies The Key To Urban Meyer’s NFL Success

With Urban Meyer prepared to make his NFL debut in 2021 as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, nearly everyone has tried to give him advice. Making the leap to the professional level from the college game is quite the jump and many remain unsure if the former Ohio State coach can pull it off.

One of the most helpful comments he’s received recently came from his former player, and now Chargers defensive star, Joey Bosa.

The former Ohio State defensive lineman, who played for Meyer for three seasons in Columbus, maintains that his former head coach can be successful at the NFL level. Bosa still named a key area for the first-year Jaguars leader to focus on when he gets to work this offseason.

“I think Coach Meyer’s success in the NFL really depends on whether or not he will be able to get the locker room to buy into what he’s coaching,” Bosa said per 247Sports. “That’s what he did at Ohio State. He brought in a culture of excellence and we either had to buy in or we weren’t going to play.”

“I think it really depends on that, because what he’s bringing is great and it will be successful if you have a team of players that put in a lot of effort and believe in the system and believe in the culture.”

Bosa has long been an outspoken advocate of Meyer’s so his comments sound well-intentioned. Although the fifth-year edge rusher will be an opponent of his former coach’s, he still seems invested in his success.

Meyer will be in a unique position to create a locker room culture with a fairly young roster. The Jaguars boasted the youngest roster at the start of the 2020 season and will now add another star out of college with the No. 1 overall pick.

Although Meyer won’t be at the college level, he’ll be dealing with young players in 2021. If he can make an early impression in the locker room, it’s possible that the Jaguars can turn things around and turn around their organization.