Joey Bosa Reveals His 1 Main Reason For Committing To Ohio State

Joey Bosa put together a remarkable career at Ohio State, but the superstar defensive end wasn’t always interested in playing for the program.

During an interview with FOX Sports’ Urban Meyer and Rob Stone, Bosa revealed what led him to commit to Ohio State. It turns out that Meyer was the main reason for his decision.

Bosa admit that he wasn’t going to look at Ohio State unless Meyer ended up getting the job. Well, Meyer signed a six-year deal with the Buckeyes, and the rest is history.

“I said, ‘You know what, if Coach Meyer ends up getting the job, I’ll take a look.’ He ended up getting the job and they went 12-0 that next year. I watched every game and became a huge fan. Then, once I took that first visit I knew what the answer was.”

This story from Bosa just goes to show how much of an impact Meyer had on recruiting. His resume was impressive enough to lure top high school players from all over the country.

In three seasons with the Buckeyes, Bosa had 148 tackles, 51 tackles for loss, 26 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Bosa was a member of the Ohio State team that defeated Oregon in the national championship game back in 2015. Just like several other players that have learned under Meyer, he has developed into a star at the next level.