Joey Galloway Explains His Surprising Ranking For Ohio State

Not everyone is running to put Ohio State in the College Football Playoff after one game, including a famous Buckeye alum and former player.

On ESPN’s College Football Playoff show Tuesday night, Joey Galloway left his alma mater out of his foursome. Galloway went with Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and Notre Dame as his current playoff field.

His reasoning was simple. Ohio State’s body of work is smaller than all of those programs, given the fact they’ve only played one game.

“I don’t react as quickly to wins, losses, bad games,” Galloway said, via 247Sports. “It usually takes me a little bit of time, a few games, to react on a team. Because Ohio State only played one game, and I came out with more questions than I did going in. “Running game didn’t look great. Defense didn’t look great at times during that game,” Galloway said. “So I just wasn’t in a hurry to jump them above teams like Notre Dame or Georgia, who I’ve seen play five or six games. So the other thing that we absolutely know to be true, (Rece Davis), and I know that you agree with me; I’m always right when we have these disagreements. And so in this situation, I’m right, these guys are wrong and they’ll come around to my takes eventually.”

Galloway’s sense of humor at the end aside, it is tough to leave the Buckeyes out of any playoff predictions, in our opinion.

If the 2020 season began on time as scheduled, Ohio State would have been regarded as a top five team and playoff contender going into the year. We didn’t see anything on Saturday that makes us believe they aren’t both of those things.

As of now, it makes sense to say either Georgia or Notre Dame deserves a spot in the playoff. One of those teams may very well land a berth when all is said and done.

We’d expect Ohio State to be right there along with them though.