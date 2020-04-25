John Harbaugh Has Hilarious Comment About Drafting J.K. Dobbins

On Friday night, the Baltimore Ravens selected former Ohio State star running back J.K. Dobbins in the second round.

Most NFL analysts thought the Pittsburgh Steelers would select Dobbins. However, after the Steelers passed on the star running back, their division rival swept in and took him six picks later.

After getting drafted, the former Buckeyes star was asked about beating up on Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh – brother of Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

“I don’t know if it will be strange, you know, but I might give him a little bit of flak about it because I beat his brother every time I played him,” Dobbins said.

Well, it was John Harbaugh’s turn to add to the conversation on Saturday afternoon. During an interview with ESPN, Harbaugh made it clear where his collegiate allegiances lie.

Here’s what he had to say, via Saturday Tradition:

“Well I didn’t love the school he comes from but I liked everything else about him” Harbaugh said of Dobbins. “He was right there, probably our top-rated running back. Just such an explosive, downhill runner. He has lateral cut ability. I think we added a lot of speed and he’s a big part of that.”

We’re sure they’ll get along just fine in Baltimore during the season.

The Ravens set an NFL record for most rushing yards during the 2019 season and added one of the more productive running backs in Ohio State history.

Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins will be a force to be reckoned with.