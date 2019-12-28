John Legend Sends Message To Ohio State Before Kickoff

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter John Legend is just one of many celebrity fans of the Ohio State Buckeyes. He’s been open about his love of OSU before, even when his nephew signed with another Big Ten school.

Today is Legend’s 41st birthday, and the Springfield, Ohio native wants nothing more than a Buckeye win over Clemson as a present.

He said as much on Twitter this afternoon.

By the way, all I want for my birthday is an Ohio State win tonight. Is that too much to ask? @OhioStateFB — John Legend (@johnlegend) December 28, 2019

Ohio State is looking for its first trip to the national championship game since 2014, the first year of the College Football Playoff. The last time the Buckeyes made the CFP, they were embarrassed by Clemson 31-0 in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl.

Obviously, Ohio State is hoping to avoid a repeat performance tonight. The health of quarterback Justin Fields could have a major impact on how the game unfolds.

Fields has been battling a knee injury since the second-to-last regular season game. He is not expected to be 100 percent when he takes the field tonight, and could be wearing a small protective brace.

Ohio State and Clemson will kick off in the Fiesta Bowl at 8 p.m. ET tonight. ESPN will televise the game.