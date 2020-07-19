Ohio State has suffered two of their worst losses in recent memory to Clemson. But on the recruiting trail, the Buckeyes got a pretty significant W over the ACC powerhouse.

On Sunday, four-star 2021 cornerback Jordan Hancock announced he has has flipped his commitment from Clemson to Ohio State. Hancock previously announced his commitment to Clemson in March, but decommitted last week.

Analysts quickly pounced on Ohio State as his most likely destination. Sure enough, they were right on the money.

247Sports rates Hancock as the No. 77 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 6 cornerback in the nation, and the No. 9 prospect from the state of Georgia.

1000% COMMITTED 🌰⭕️

I AM A BUCKEYE FOR LIFE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VKGkvXxDfu — jordan hancock (@jordanhancock_7) July 19, 2020

Hancock is the 19th player to commit to Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class. Per 247Sports, the Buckeyes’ current class is No. 1 in the nation, boasting a nation’s best four five-star recruits.

Landing a prized recruit is one thing, but prying him from the hands of arguably your biggest postseason adversary makes landing Jordan Hancock a massive win for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.

While Day wasn’t able to deliver a title to Ohio State in his first year as head coach, the trajectory is only going up.

The Buckeyes are consistently dominating the Big Ten and have won at least 10 regular season games in eight straight seasons. They’re on pace to win the 2021 recruiting battle, but the team is more equipped than ever for tremendous sustained success.