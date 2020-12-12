Jordan Rodgers Says He’s Taking Texas A&M Over Ohio State

The 2020 college football season is coming to a close and the College Football Playoff race is down to just a few teams.

Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State currently occupy the top four spots in the playoff rankings. One-loss Texas A&M and Florida are also in the running for the playoff – sitting at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively.

Over the next two weeks, the College Football Playoff committee will have to decide which are the four best teams in the country. Of course, that won’t be an easy task with teams playing completely different schedules.

One of the biggest question marks is how the committee differentiates between Ohio State and Texas A&M. The debate between Ohio State and Texas A&M rages on.

College football analyst Jordan Rodgers thinks the Aggies should be in the playoff ahead of the Buckeyes.

Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“Texas A&M is a better football team right now and they have a better resume, and I think Ohio State has a lot to prove in this one game, not just winning it but how they win it. Again, I still don’t agree with that aspect of the eye test.”

Rodgers noted Texas A&M has the better win after taking down Florida earlier this season. Unfortunately for the Aggies, they also lost a game – a blowout loss at the hands of Alabama.

If Ohio State finishes the season with a win over Northwestern in the Big Ten title game, it will be difficult to keep an undefeated Buckeyes team out of the playoff.