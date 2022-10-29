Look: J.T. Tuimoloau Stats From Penn State Game Going Viral

STATE COLLEGE, PA - OCTOBER 29: J.T. Tuimoloau #44 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 29, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say Ohio State defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau had the game of his life this Saturday against Penn State. The talented sophomore from Edgewood, Washington was that dominant in Week 9.

Tuimoloau finished this Saturday's game with six total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble and a touchdown.

The former five-star recruit intercepted a pass from Sean Clifford with just under five minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Tuimoloau's second interception, meanwhile, was returned for a touchdown with less than three minutes in the game. That play pretty much sealed Penn State's fate.

The second interception that Tuimoloau had was just an unreal display of athleticism.

Tuimoloau has always been considered an elite athlete. Coming out of high school, many analysts said he could develop into a top-10 pick.

While there's still a lot more work that needs to be done, Tuimoloau proved on Saturday that he can be a one-man wrecking crew.

With the win over Penn State this afternoon, Ohio State improved to 8-0 on the season.