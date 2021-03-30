The Spun

Justin Fields’ 40 Time From His Ohio State Pro Day Is In

Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes gets around a tackleEAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 05: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes gets around the tackle of Maverick Hansen #97 of the Michigan State Spartans during a first half run at Spartan Stadium on December 05, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

All eyes are on quarterback Justin Fields at the Ohio State football Pro Day today. So far, the projected first-round pick has been impressive.

Fields’ ability as a dual-threat quarterback is well-documented, but in case you were wondering about his speed, his 40-yard dash time today put any concern to rest.

According to scouts in attendance, Fields ran a 4.43 or 4.44 in the 40-yard dash. That’s moving for a quarterback, particularly one listed at 6-foot-3, 228-pounds.

All of the QB-needy teams have sent representatives to Columbus today. Fields seems determined to make the trip worth their while.

Conventional wisdom has Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence going No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, with BYU’s Zach Wilson next off the board to the New York Jets at No. 2.

At No. 3, the San Francisco 49ers have a choice to make. We know they want a quarterback, based on the fact that they traded up into the spot. The question is which one will they target.

Fields, Alabama’s Mac Jones and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance are the three options. Niners assistant GM Adam Peters, college scouting director Ethan Waugh and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello are watching Fields perform today, while head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch are in Tuscaloosa observing Jones.

However, Shanahan said this week that the team is hoping to get another opportunity to see Fields in a Pro Day setting before next month’s draft.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.