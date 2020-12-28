Justin Fields Announces Update On His Thumb Injury

Ohio State QB Justin Fields sustained a thumb injury at the Big Ten Championship Game. But after over a week to rest up, will it affect him in the College Football Playoff?

Speaking to the media on Monday, Fields was asked about his thumb. He dismissed any concerns about it though and stated that he’ll be good to go in the Sugar Bowl.

“I’ll be good by Friday night,” Fields said.

Ohio State will need their star quarterback to be at 100-percent against the Clemson Tigers. Fields had one of his few bad games against Northwestern in the Big Ten title game, throwing multiple interceptions for only the third time in his college career.

But Justin Fields has a score to settle with Clemson. The Tigers were the first – and thus far only – team to beat Fields in a game in his college career.

Fields spent the ensuing offseason fixing mistakes and doing everything he could to get the Big Ten to reverse its decision to cancel the 2020 fall season. When he returned to the field, he looked better than ever, boasting as many touchdowns as incompletions through his first three games.

But a few rough games against Indiana and Northwestern – albeit winning efforts – effectively ended his Heisman Trophy hopes. He’ll be looking to do everything he can to ensure that his hard work ends in more trophies.

Will Justin Fields be able to beat Clemson in the Sugar Bowl?