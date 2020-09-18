Did Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields ever consider opting out of the season when the Big Ten originally decided to delay the fall football season until 2021? He provided the answer on Friday.

College football news has been an absolute roller coaster full of twists and turns this past month. The bumps and bruises aren’t over just yet, unfortunately. But in the Big Ten, it appears to be smooth sailing ahead.

The Big Ten reversed course and will play a fall football season, starting the weekend of Oct. 23-24. With the Big Ten back in the College Football Playoff picture, the Buckeyes are once again a major championship contender. It was that desire to win a national title that sparked Fields to remain with the Buckeyes rather than opting out of the season.

Per Ohio State reporter Kyle Rowland, Fields never considered opting out of the season – even when the Big Ten wasn’t planning on playing until early next year.

“I wanted to give myself an opportunity to come back and show the world what I can do,” Fields said on Friday. “I know the talent we have on offense and defense.”

With Fields back for his junior year – coupled with Shaun Wade’s decision to return for the 2020 season – some are saying this is the greatest Ohio State team ever assembled.

Of course, on-paper talent doesn’t win championships. The Buckeyes need to take care of business in the Big Ten to have a shot at the national title.

Fields and the Buckeyes begin their 2020 season the weekend of Oct. 23-24.