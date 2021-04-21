Justin Fields Signs Endorsement Deal Before NFL Draft

We’re just over a week away from Justin Fields hearing his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Ohio State star quarterback just netted one of his first big endorsement deals, before he finds out where he’ll be beginning his NFL career.

Fields just inked a deal with C4 Energy, becoming one of the sports faces of that brand. He joins a roster that includes NBA star Lonzo Ball and comedian and actor Kevin Hart.

“As one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the game, Justin Fields is already writing the record books in real time,” the brand posted on its website. “Hard work, consistent training, and steadfast inner fire are what continue to set him up for a future with even more sure-fire success.”

“It’s an honor to be part of a company like C4,” the quarterback said in a Q&A posted to the brand website. “The team atmosphere & their passion for their brand is what meant the most to me.”

⚡️ WE LOCKED IN OUR QB⚡️ @justnfields X C4 We are STOKED to welcome Justin to the #TeamC4 roster! He makes big plays happen for a living and we can’t wait to see him thrive in the league. https://t.co/5xI1alraPe pic.twitter.com/GkWyGqVEdH — C4 Energy (@c4energy) April 16, 2021

Fields has emerged as one of the most interesting stories of the 2021 NFL Draft. After Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson go No. 1 and 2, all eyes will be on the San Francisco 49ers, who are expected to take a quarterback at No. 3.

Justin Fields may very well be the guy for that spot. If not, his hometown Atlanta Falcons (No. 4), the Detroit Lions (No. 7), Denver Broncos (No. 9), and New England Patriots (No. 15) are all options, with the potential for one of those teams, or another with a need at quarterback, to jump up. Next weekend’s draft is expected to be a wild one, given all of the rumored movement, and the loaded quarterback class.

The 2021 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 29.