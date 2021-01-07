Justin Fields Clears Up His Status For Monday Night

Ohio State fans should be encouraged by what quarterback Justin Fields had to say on Thursday about his health.

Jubilation over Fields’ outstanding performance in the Buckeyes’ College Football Playoff semifinal win over was tempered by concern over the junior star’s health. Fields took a major hit during the game and had to leave the field briefly.

When he returned, he was in clear discomfort. While no one knows for sure what was Fields’ exact injury, today’s comments indicate it won’t be enough to keep him out of Monday’s national title game against Alabama.

In a media session on Thursday afternoon, Fields not only said he’ll be “good” when Monday rolls around, but also stuck up for Ohio State’s medical staff, which had absorbed some criticism for the way they handled Fields’ injury.

‘Those guys handled it the way I would have wanted it to be handled,” Fields said, via ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

#GoBuckeyes QB Justin Fields has full trust in Ohio St trainers and team doctor Jim Borchers. "Those guys handled it the way I would have wanted it to be handled." Says staff did full analysis of injury and "they did what they thought was best. I'll be good come Monday night." — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 7, 2021

Considering what Fields reportedly told his coach after he got blasted by Clemson linebacker James Skalski, it’s not a surprise that he is making it clear he’ll be on the field Monday.

Ohio State and Alabama will kick off at 8 p.m. ET Monday night on ESPN.