Justin Fields Issues Concerning Update On His Knee Ahead Of Fiesta Bowl

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been dealing with a balky left knee the last two games. The sophomore standout sprained his MCL at the end of the Buckeyes’ victory over Penn State on November 23.

Fields aggravated the injury in the regular season finale against Michigan and didn’t look like himself in the Buckeyes’ Big Ten title game win over Wisconsin. At the Heisman Trophy ceremony earlier this month, Fields said he was hoping to be 100 percent for the College Football Playoff.

That doesn’t seem like it will happen. Today, Fields told reporters at the Fiesta Bowl that his knee hasn’t healed as well as he’d hoped.

He’ll have to wear a small brace on it during Saturday’s CFP semifinal against Clemson.

Justin Fields says his knee isn’t exactly as healthy as he wanted it to be at this point and he’ll wear a small brace on it. pic.twitter.com/OiycoVOAxd — Colin Hass-Hill (@chasshill) December 24, 2019

Justin Fields says his knee is about “80-85 percent” and “not where he wants it to be” but says he’s hopeful it will be right by game time. He plans to wear the smaller knee brace he wore at the start of the Michigan game. pic.twitter.com/jtPSIMIc3z — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) December 24, 2019

If Fields is significantly hampered on Saturday, it will be a major blow for Ohio State, particularly if his accuracy suffers as a result.

Also, Fields is a threat as a runner, having rushed for 473 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. That’s an aspect of his game that will likely be curtailed by his nagging knee.

Ohio State and Clemson will meet at 8 p.m. ET Saturday night on ESPN. The winner will play either LSU or Oklahoma for the national title.