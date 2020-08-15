Justin Fields’ Dad Reacts To Big Ten Canceling 2020 Season

Earlier this week, the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced the cancellation of the fall 2020 college football season.

Both conferences announced they plan to play the season in the spring. However, analysts like former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer suggested a spring season isn’t a good idea.

Unfortunately, for players like Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields, a spring season might not be in the cards. Fields is a likely top-five pick in the upcoming NFL draft and doesn’t want to jeopardize that chance.

However, according to his father, the star quarterback wants to play. In a conversation with Sports Illustrated, Pablo Fields revealed his thoughts when he learned the fall season was canceled.

“I pulled over,” Pablo Fields said. “It was a really, really bad day, one you’ll never forget.”

Here’s more of what he had to say, via Sports Illustrated:

“My son is always upbeat and positive, but in our conversation that day he was heartbroken,” Pablo said. “I don’t think he wants to be done being a college football player. We’re not rich by any means, but he’s not in a hurry to get the dollars. He loves Ohio State University and loves his teammates, and he has some unfinished business he’d like to complete.”

Fields clearly wants to play.

That was evident even before his father’s comments when he posted a message for Ohio State fans on social media.

Unfortunately, he might not get the opportunity.