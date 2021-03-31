Justin Fields Explains How He’s “Different” Than Other Ohio State QB’s

Ohio State has produced NFL superstars at every position except the most important one: Quarterback. But Justin Fields believes he can be the Ohio State QB who finds that long awaited success representing the school.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Fields pointed out that he can’t know why his Ohio State predecessors like Dwayne Haskins, Terrelle Pryor and J.T. Barrett struggled. But he believes that he’s “different than those guys” because of his work ethic and dedication to becoming great.

“I don’t know those guys personally. I don’t know their work ethic. I don’t know what they were taught,” Fields said. “I know what Dwayne was taught was a little similar to what coach [Ryan] Day was teaching me. But in all honesty, I think I’m different than those guys. I know my work ethic is unmatched, and just my dedication and passion to wanting to be great is just another level.”

Justin Fields pointed out that he can’t control the past and rejected the idea that he shares similarities just because they’re all Ohio State quarterbacks.

“In terms of the past quarterbacks, I can’t control that. The only similarity that me and those guys have is that we wore the same uniform. So if they want to say that, then that’s on them. I’m going to focus on myself and focus on continuing to get better in every aspect of the game.”

Justin Fields was asked why he thinks Ohio State has "struggled to produce NFL-caliber quarterbacks.” His answer: pic.twitter.com/8J2fBUfnXa — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 30, 2021

It’s the right mindset to have for sure. Just because Justin Fields wears the same uniform doesn’t make him the same player as other the failed Ohio State QBs.

All NFL teams have to judge their signal callers on a litany of things: System, talent around them, opposition, mechanics, and everything in between.

If Justin Fields succeeds, it won’t have anything to do with where he went to school. And by that same token, if he fails it shouldn’t be because of where he went either.

Will Justin Fields become an NFL star?