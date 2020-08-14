Justin Fields has a new message for Ohio State football fans following the Big Ten’s decision to postpone the football season to the spring.

There’s a major elephant in the room in regards to the Buckeyes. The Big Ten is delaying the 2020 fall season until the spring – which could clash with the schedule of many top-tier prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Fields, being one of those top-tier prospects, has a major decision to make. He can suit up for the Buckeyes in the spring as Ohio State aims to win another Big Ten championship. Or, he can sit out the season – thereby limiting injury risk – and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

For now, all signs point to Fields suiting up for and with Ohio State football this coming spring. The Buckeyes QB shared a message for OSU fans on Friday. Take a look at Fields’ latest tweet in the post below.

Want it more than ever… pic.twitter.com/Hx9C7sMJPl — Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 14, 2020

Justin Fields’ latest caption certainly garners speculation that he’ll play one more season at Ohio State ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Want it more than ever,” Fields wrote on Twitter.

Of course, Fields could just be teasing Ohio State fans here. But that’d be a cruel way of doing so. All signs indicate Fields wants to play, no matter when that may be.

If the Buckeyes’ spring schedule doesn’t clash with the 2021 NFL Draft process, it looks like Fields will play in the spring. But his plans have yet to be confirmed.