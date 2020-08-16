Justin Fields Has Created A Petition For The Big Ten Conference

Contrary to what some suspect, Justin Fields isn’t going anywhere in 2020 – even if there is no Big Ten football.

But while Fields won’t go elsewhere to play, he’s taking another crack at bringing football back to Columbus. On Sunday, Fields started a petition on MoveOn.org to get the Big Ten powers that be to bring back college football.

In his petition, Fields calls for the players and teams to decide for themselves if they want to play. He asked that players be able to opt out of the season without fear of punishment.

As for the dangers of playing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fields feels that sufficient safety protocols are in place to mitigate the dangers. He believes the players should decide for themselves if they’re willing to take the risks.

Via MoveOn.org:

We, the football players of the Big Ten, together with the fans and supporters of college football, request that the Big Ten Conference immediately reinstate the 2020 football season. Allow Big Ten players/teams to make their own choice as to whether they wish to play or opt out this fall season. Allow Big Ten players/teams who choose to opt out of playing a fall season to do so without penalty or repercussion.

Why is this important?

We want to play, we believe that safety protocols have been established and can be maintained to mitigate concerns of exposure to Covid 19. We believe that we should have the right to make decisions about what’s best for our health and our future. Don’t let our hard work and sacrifice be in vain. #LetUsPlay! Fields is finding no shortage of support for his petition. The number of signatures is growing exponentially by the minute. This cause is close to my heart – please sign: https://t.co/yFKlYE7pP0 — Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 16, 2020 Within 20 minutes of publishing his petition, it has over 3,200 signatures. There’s no doubt he’ll have far more by the time you read this. Fields would have been a Heisman Trophy contender in 2020 if Ohio State was allowed to play. He’s considered one of the top QB prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft if he comes out after this year. You can’t fault him for wanting to do everything in his power to ensure he gets to play in 2020.