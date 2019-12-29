Justin Fields Has Heartbreaking Reaction To Loss vs. Clemson

On Saturday night, the College Football Playoff semifinal between Clemson and Ohio State ended in heartbreak for the Buckeyes.

After Clemson took a 29-23 lead with just under two minutes left in the game, Ohio State had a chance to win it. The Buckeyes raced down the field and were in great position to come out with the win.

However, a miscommunication between star quarterback Justin Fields and his wide receiver led to a game-ending interception. Fields wanted his receiver to continue cutting across the middle of the field, but wide receiver Chris Olave optioned the route to the corner of the endzone.

The end result was an interception for Clemson and a win.

It was Fields’ second interception of the game after throwing just one interception all year.

Following the pick, Fields had a heartbreaking reaction.

Clemson will advance to the #CFBPlayoff national championship game!pic.twitter.com/t21gT3c7vl — Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 29, 2019

It’s an awful way for such a great game to end, but one team had to come out on top.

Clemson will now have just over two weeks to prepare for LSU, which torched Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl earlier today. The Tigers are fighting for back-to-back national titles.

Justin Fields and company didn’t get the win tonight, but an experienced Buckeyes team will be back for revenge next season.