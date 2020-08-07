Justin Fields Has Hilarious Reaction To Ohio State Teammate’s Statement

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields got a bit spooked by his teammate’s recent Twitter post on Friday.

It’s been a wild couple of weeks in the college football world. Each Power Five conference has adjusted schedules for the 2020 season in light of the coronavirus. In addition, several top-tier 2021 NFL Draft prospects have opted out of the 2020 season, including Penn State LB Micah Parsons.

Fields has no intentions of opting out of the 2020 season at the moment. The Ohio State QB announced so himself this past week. Given the current circumstances surrounding the season, though, it wouldn’t be surprising if a few of Fields’ teammates eventually opt out.

Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis, Fields’ teammate, had a message to share on Twitter on Friday. Before getting a chance to read over what Davis had to say, Fields immediately thought one of his offensive lineman was opting out of the season. Turns, out Davis was simply posting a message in support of the Ohio State University.

You had me nervous there for a second.. 😂 — Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 7, 2020

There’s absolutely no shame in college football players sitting out the 2020 season. There’s plenty of risks involved with playing.

But that doesn’t take away from the fact that some players, like Justin Fields, have championship aspirations. For now, the Buckeyes appear well-equipped for a championship run in 2020.

Ohio State begins its 2020 campaign on Thursday, Sept. 3 against the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Buckeyes’ first home game will take place on Saturday, Sept. 12 against Rutgers.