This year’s Heisman Trophy race will be very interesting, given how different this season looks, with leagues playing different numbers of games and largely conference-only schedules. College football insider Brett McMurphy thinks the Big Ten’s late start could work in the favor of Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

The star QB was squarely in the Heisman conversation to start the season. Fields was one of the finalists for the award last season, losing to LSU’s Joe Burrow. He and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence entered the year as the favorites to win college football’s biggest individual award.

Fields got onto the field for the first time last Saturday, and led Ohio State to a blowout win over Nebraska. He was spectacular, completing 20-of-21 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns, adding 54 yards and a score on the round.

Lawrence hasn’t done anything to knock down his candidacy so far this season. Alabama’s Mac Jones is also involved, putting up huge numbers through five weeks. McMurphy thinks Fields may be in an even better position due to the late start, as they shed the bias that tends to work against early-season favorites to win the award.

“I really like Justin Fields. I think recently that if you’re the Heisman favorite early in the season, everyone nitpicks at you and points out what you didn’t do as opposed to what you’ve done,” McMurphy said. “So I think actually having a late start helps Justin Fields.”

He also believes that Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence spearheading the push to play college football at all this year will help matters.

“(Fields) was 6 or 7-to-1 to win the Heisman and now he’s down to 2-to-1. He’s the second favorite behind Trevor Lawrence. And also keep in mind, Heisman voters love good stories. Believe me, it will get played up a lot that Fields is the one who started the ‘We Want To Play’ campaign. If he continues to put big numbers and Ohio State runs the table, I think it goes down to the wire between Fields and Lawrence.”

The recent news out of Clemson may also help him, though no one should celebrate it. Trevor Lawrence recently tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss at least a game or two, potentially including Clemson’s huge regular season game against Notre Dame. With Ohio State playing fewer games than Clemson anyway, it may not be a huge game changer, but it probably doesn’t help Lawrence’s odds.

