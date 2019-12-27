Ryan Day Addresses Justin Fields’ Injury Before Clemson Game

Just about every team in the College Football Playoff is dealing with some injuries. But few would be as impactful as the knee injury Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields appears to be dealing with.

Though details on Fields’ knee injury have been a well-kept secret, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day gave a status update on his star quarterback today.

“He’s doing great,” Day said to the media before moving on to other questions.

Coach Day answers three "quickies:" Justin Fields' health, Jonah Jackson's impact, and the challenge of facing Clemson Def. Coordinator Brett Venables. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/pr1RWPdPzQ — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) December 27, 2019

Justin Fields has been practicing this week with a large knee brace. Earlier this week he reportedly said that it’s “not where I wanted to be right now.”

However, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson has stated that the injury has not limited him in practice.

So whatever it is that Fields is dealing with, it may not be quite as bad as the precautions indicate it is.

The sophomore quarterback is in his first year as a starter and had one of the best seasons in Ohio State history.

Fields completed 67.5-percent of his passes for 2,953 yards and 40 touchdowns with only one interception. He also has another 10 touchdowns on the ground.

With five more all-purpose touchdowns, Fields would pass Dwayne Haskins for the most in Buckeyes history.

But Fields will be going up against Clemson and a defense allowing only 10 points per game. He’ll need to be at his absolute best to win tomorrow’s Fiesta Bowl.