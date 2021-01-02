Justin Fields Reportedly Did Not Get An X-Ray At Halftime

Ohio State star quarterback Justin Fields got absolutely rocked on what was deemed an illegal hit by Clemson linebacker James Skalski, who was ejected for targeting. He was down on the field for a while, and while he’s stayed in the game and has looked incredible for the most part, he’s clearly shaken up.

It wouldn’t be too shocking if Fields suffered some sort of injury on the play. We won’t know until after the game though.

According to ESPN’s Maria Taylor, Fields did not get an x-ray at halftime to see if there was any cause for concern. It wouldn’t really surprise if Fields said whatever he needed to to avoid getting pulled from the game, but you hope that everyone is looking after his safety.

A number of people are rightly concerned based on the report. Hopefully it winds up not being a big deal, but it certainly seems a bit questionable.

ESPN reports Ryan Day said Justin Fields didn’t get an x-ray at halftime. Obvious follow-up question: Why not? — Jon Solomon (@JonSolomonAspen) January 2, 2021

Fields is 19-of-23 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception tonight. The pick was thrown in the end zone, on a very bad decision by Fields to throw into triple coverage. It was the first major mistake of his night.

He’s bounced back from it though. Clemson capitalized on Fields pick and scored to cut the Buckeye lead to two touchdowns, but Fields just answered with an absolutely beauty of a 56-yard touchdown throw to his favorite target, Chris Olave, for his second touchdown catch of the night. The Buckeyes now lead 42-21.

We’ll find out more about Justin Fields’ status after the game, but we certainly hope there isn’t anything serious going on. If there is, based on that last bomb of a touchdown pass, he’s an absolute warrior to play through it.