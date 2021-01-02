Justin Fields Is Getting Praised For Extreme Toughness

There are certain aspects of Justin Fields’ game that can be questioned, but his toughness certainly isn’t one of them.

During the second quarter of the Sugar Bowl, the Ohio State quarterback took a brutal shot from Clemson linebacker James Skalski. He remained on the turf for several minutes before being helped off the field by the team’s medical staff.

Fans around the world thought Fields might have been done for the game, but he actually returned one play later and threw a beautiful touchdown pass to Chris Olave in the front right corner of the end zone.

Justin Fields doesn’t need ribs pic.twitter.com/aTekjAaLKG — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 2, 2021

It’s very clear that Fields is still in a lot of pain right now, but he is still out there fighting for the Buckeyes.

Fields’ toughness has been so inspiring that he’s trending on Twitter.

No idea what kinda NFL career he’ll have, but Justin Fields has my undying respect. What a gutsy showing from him, man. — Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) January 2, 2021

I just became a Justin Fields fan… what a legend. — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) January 2, 2021

No one will ever question Justin Fields' toughness. — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) January 2, 2021

This is the type of performance from Fields that will impress NFL scouts. Even though he’s dealing with an apparent rib/hip injury at the moment, he refuses to miss out on a chance to play in the national title game.

All the talk coming into this game was about Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is considered the best prospect in college football right now. However, it’s Fields who is putting up the jaw-dropping numbers.

Fields has completed 16-of-18 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns. He’s not even at 100 percent, yet he’s throwing darts all over the field.