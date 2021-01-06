Justin Fields Is Reportedly ‘Fine’ For The National Championship

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields had an incredibly gutsy performance in the Buckeyes’ win over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl. He threw six touchdowns with only six incompletions, all while getting the hell beaten out of him.

But will Justin Fields injured ribs hinder him in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game? Based on the latest reports, probably not.

According to college football insider Shannon B. Terry, Fields is “fine” heading into the national title game. Per the report, his ribs are considered “a non-factor” for the game.

Injured ribs didn’t stop Fields from having the game of his career against the vaunted Clemson Tigers on New Year’s Day. But against No. 1 Alabama, he’ll likely need to have a similar performance.

from two highly credible sources this morning. Justin Fields is fine. Ribs are going to be a non factor. — Shannon B. Terry (@sbterry247) January 6, 2021

Justin Fields has passed for 1,906 yards and 21 touchdowns with six interceptions in seven games this year. He’s 20-1 as a starter for Ohio State over the past two years.

But he’s never gone into a game with a potentially significant lingering injury. Going up against the No. 1 team in the nation at anything less than 100-percent is a tall order for any player, let alone a quarterback.

Will Justin Fields be at full fitness in the national championship game? Will it make a difference when all is said and done?

Kickoff is Monday, January 11 at 8 p.m. EST and will be played at Hard Rock Stadium. The game will be played on ESPN and affiliates.