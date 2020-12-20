Justin Fields Is Reportedly Having A Tough Sunday Morning

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Justin Fields came off a huge win in Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game. The next step for Ryan Day’s team is to await their fate in the final College Football Playoff Rankings.

But for Fields, his mind might’ve been elsewhere on Sunday morning.

According to ESPN reporter Gene Wojciechowski, the Buckeyes star quarterback was busy fixing a flat tire just a few minutes before the final reveal.

It seems like there really isn’t anything Fields can’t do.

In a piece of good news for the Ohio State gunslinger, the Buckeyes slide into the playoff at No. 3. The Big Ten champs will square off against No.2 Clemson in their College Football Playoff semifinal game.

Simply put, the last 24 hours for Fields have been a rollercoaster.

Everything began yesterday afternoon when the Ohio State junior looked shaky, at best, in the Big Ten title game. Fields finished the game 12-for-27 for 114 yards and two interceptions as the Buckeyes limped past Northwestern.

However, late in the game it was revealed that Fields had tape on his throwing hand, particularly around his thumb. After the win, he spoke about his injury saying he thought it might be “sprained.” He anticipated getting an X-ray to confirm.

Thankfully for Ohio State, Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon exploded for a record-breaking 331 yards. The running game looked as good as ever which should bode well for the Buckeyes moving forward.

Hopefully, Fields get his car tire fixed by January 1. On that day, he’ll get the chance to play for a spot in the National Championship Game.