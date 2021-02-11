NFL Draft Analyst Has Interesting Comparison For Justin Fields

NFL Draft scouts are divided on former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. So much so, some believe BYU’s Zack Wilson is a better prospect.

Entering college football’s 2020 season, Fields was considered a shoe-in as the second quarterback taken off the board in the 2021 NFL Draft, behind Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. A challenger has arrived, though.

BYU’s Wilson has emerged as a seriously possibility to rise above Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft. Some even believe he could be selected as soon as second overall.

NFL analyst Matt Miller thinks the scouts are overthinking Fields’ talent and potential, though. Miller believes the current situation surrounding Fields is similar to that of Justin Herbert during last year’s pre-draft process.

Justin Fields reminds me so much of Justin Herbert's situation last year. People are over-thinking his traits and talents. To me it's a lot of "what can he do?" vs. "what was he asked to do?". I'm very torn on my QB2-4 rankings, but see too many people down on Fields — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 11, 2021

Obviously Matt Miller isn’t using Justin Herbert as a player comparison for Justin Fields. The two share several similarities, but Fields and Herbert are entirely different quarterbacks.

Miller’s referring to how badly scouts overlooked Herbert’s natural abilities. The former Oregon star displayed a rocket arm in college. His ability to escape the pocket, keep his eyes downfield and accurately complete deep throws is similar to that of Fields’ skillset.

This time of year, it’s easy to get excited about lesser-known prospects like Zack Wilson. The former BYU star was excellent this season, and will most likely wind up being a top-10 pick in this year’s draft. But don’t kid yourself – Fields is the better prospect.

The college football superstar proved everything he needed to prove to NFL scouts in the Buckeyes’ semifinal game against Clemson this past season. Fields shredded the Tigers’ secondary, throwing for 385 yards and six touchdowns.

As long as scouts don’t overthink things, Fields should be the second quarterback to come off the board in the 2021 NFL Draft.