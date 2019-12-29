Update On Justin Fields’ Knee Before Kickoff vs. Clemson

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields sprained his left MCL in a win over Penn State last month. His knee has been a hot topic leading up to tonight’s Fiesta Bowl against Clemson.

Fields has been hampered by his knee during Ohio State’s last two games. Earlier in the week, he said it wasn’t healing as he hoped and that he’d be less than 100 percent for the College Football Playoff against the Tigers.

Fields also said he planned on wearing a small protective knee brace, which is what he did in the regular season finale against Michigan.

However, when he took the field for pregame warm-ups a short time ago, Fields had a larger, bulkier contraption on.

Looks like it’ll be the bulkier knee brace for Justin Fields tonight: pic.twitter.com/wwKOBYPdRH — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) December 28, 2019

It will be worth watching how Fields is affected by his ailing knee. Not only could it limit his effectiveness as a runner, but could also impact how he lands when throwing.

Clemson and Ohio State will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The winner will play LSU for the national championship on January 13.