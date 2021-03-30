Former NFL DB Says Justin Fields, Mac Jones Talk Is Ridiculous

Ohio State and Alabama football had dueling Pro Days today. The two schools often produce more NFL talent than anyone else, but the conflict was even more significant this year as quarterbacks Justin Fields and Mac Jones battle it out to be among the top players off the board next month.

The first two picks are expected to be quarterbacks. The Jacksonville Jaguars will almost definitely take Trevor Lawrence, while BYU’s Zach Wilson is the favorite to go No. 2 to the New York Jets.

After that, it is anyone’s guess, and things are very intriguing after the San Francisco 49ers‘ trade up to No. 3. Fields, Jones, and Trey Lance have all been identified as potential selections there. According to one former NFL cornerback, the choice is very clear.

Eric Crocker spent time with the New York Jets in 2013, between stints in the Arena Football League. He currently does video breakdowns of NFL Draft prospects, and is incredibly impressed by the Ohio State star. In fact, he doesn’t see Fields and Jones as belonging “in the same sentence.”

Don’t mention Justin Fields and Mac Jones in the same sentence. They aren’t on the same level as prospects. Mac Jones is a GOOD prospect. He ain’t Fields. And it’s ridiculous this even has to be said. The talent is not comparable. Ridiculous. Coach him up Kyle! — Crocky (@eric_crocker) March 30, 2021

His takeaway comes after the two Pro Day performances. Fields made waves by running a 4.44 40-yard dash, and hitting some impressive throws, one of which was incredibly reminiscent of a Zach Wilson Pro Day throw that had NFL folks drooling last week.

The reaction by the crowd in attendance says it all. 😳@justnfields // @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/KwVso7Ptqc — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) March 30, 2021

Jones, meanwhile, missed one of his big deep throws, after which cameras caught Bill Belichick shaking his head. Crocker thinks Mac Jones played well overall, but Fields is clearly the more elite prospect.

I’ll say one thing.. I thought Mac Jones threw well. Missed a bunch of deep shots early. Had to settle down and did. Threw a couple nice deep shots on the move. But going from him to Justin Fields.. this is different lol. Ball just jumps out of Fields hand different. Easy — Crocky (@eric_crocker) March 30, 2021

I can only imagine what #49ers assistant GM Adam Peters, QB coach Rich Scangarello and whoever else 49ers have at Ohio States pro day, notes are after watching this. This dude Fields is a freak lol — Crocky (@eric_crocker) March 30, 2021

We’ll find out whether Fields is the guy for the 49ers soon enough. It seems somewhat telling that their main staffers were at Alabama and not Ohio State, but even if they were keyed in on Jones before today, things can always change.

The 2021 NFL Draft begins on April 29.

[Eric Crocker]