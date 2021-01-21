Earlier this week, Justin Fields announced that he’s declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. It was a tough blow for Ohio State, although the program expected the star quarterback to go pro.

“Growing up, my dream was to one day play the game I love at the highest level. Now, thanks to God’s grace and mercy, along with the help of you all, I am in a position to turn that dream into reality,” Fields wrote. “And for that reason, I am foregoing my senior year and declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.”

Fields is projected to be an early pick in the upcoming draft. It’s just a matter of which team toward the top of the board believes he has game-changing potential.

The next order of business for Fields is to hire an agent to represent him moving forward. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Ohio State product has already taken care of that matter.

Fields has signed with Athletes First for his rookie season. He’ll be represented by David Mulugheta, one of the top agents in the NFL.

Ohio State QB Justin Fields has signed for representation with Athletes First and agent David Mulugheta, who also reps Deshaun Watson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2021

Mulugheta currently represents Deshaun Watson, who signed a massive extension with the Houston Texans prior to the start of the 2020 season. Additionally, he has helped stars like Budda Baker and Jalen Ramsey land record-breaking deals.

This isn’t the first time that Mulugheta has an Ohio State quarterback as his client. He originally represented Dwayne Haskins coming out of college, but the two sides parted ways in December.