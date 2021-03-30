Justin Fields Sends Message To NFL Teams After Pro Day

Justin Fields was the last of the major quarterback prospects to go through an official workout as he joined his former Ohio State teammates at the Buckeyes Pro Day on Tuesday.

Let’s just say it was worth the wait.

Fields electrified NFL coaches in attendance in his workout on Tuesday that displayed both his football skills and athleticism. He showed an ability to make throws at all three levels and ran an outstanding 4.43 in his 40-yard-dash.

Afterwards, he declared what NFL teams would get if they were to draft him in April.

“They’re going to get a leader,” Fields said in an interview with Big Ten Network’s Joshua Perry, per 247 Sports. “They’re going to get a hard worker, tough player, a great person on and off the field and just an overall dedicated, passionate player that wants to be great. So that’s what they’ll get out of me.”

In the interview, Fields also elaborated on what he’s been working on since Ohio State’s season ended.

“Just what I’ve been working on since the season ended — drops from under center, off-platform throws, just a different amount of throws, like you said, different array of throws, all three levels and just to show that I could make every throw on the field and … my accuracy, so all of that and in one workout,” the former Buckeye said.

Fields 40-yard-dash time was the talk of the NFL when it came in on Tuesday. The 4.43 was one of the fastest recorded by a quarterback at a Pro Day in league history.

“It was a decent time for me,” Fields said. “I think everyone out there in the world knows I was trying to get in the 4-3s, but I stumbled a little bit at the start. But I think I still showed the coaches how fast I was and they pretty much know. So I guess I’m all right. I’m fine with the time I put up today.”

All that’s left to do for Fields is to wait and see what team will take him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.