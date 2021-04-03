Justin Fields Sends Clear Message Amid NFL Draft Rumors

The discourse around Justin Fields over the last week or two has been all over the place. The Ohio State quarterback turned in a good season in 2020, even if there were some up-and-down moments, leading his team to the national championship. An impressive Ohio State Pro Day should help solidify his spot as one of the NFL Draft’s top quarterback prospects.

He should still be one of the first players taken when the draft rolls around, but it is anyone’s guess right now if he’s the second or third quarterback off the board, or if he winds up going fifth at his position.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky kicked off an accidental firestorm, sharing some criticisms he’s heard from NFL teams about the Ohio State quarterback, when asked why he might be falling. Among them were questions about Fields’ work ethic and desire to be great, things that head coach Ryan Day and others that have spent a lot of time around Fields have repeatedly shot down.

This morning, Fields shared a video with some quotes about how he fits in with this quarterback class, along with highlights from his Pro Day. Whatever others may be saying about him, he doesn’t lack for self confidence.

Gonna bet on myself every time.. pic.twitter.com/TMyh7uKhQf — Justin Fields (@justnfields) April 3, 2021

“I think I’m an all-around quarterback. I think I can do pretty much whatever a team needs me to do,” Justin Fields says in the video. “I’m the best quarterback in this draft, I’m just going to leave it there.”

Trevor Lawrence is pretty locked in as the No. 1 pick, and Zach Wilson is the favorite to go No. 2. After that, the San Francisco 49ers have traded up to the No. 3 pick with the clear intention of taking a quarterback. Alabama’s Mac Jones has emerged as a narrow favorite based on some reports, though you never really know what can happen, with teams trying to play things close to the vest and misdirect others teams.

The NFL Draft begins on April 29.

