NFL Analyst Has Message For Teams About QB Justin Fields

Justin Fields was nearly unstoppable at Ohio State, yet lately it seems like NFL analysts aren’t as confident in his future as they are with other quarterback prospects in this year’s draft.

The current belief is that Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson will be the first two quarterbacks to come off the board on April 29. While there’s nothing wrong with that, it’s a bit puzzling that some analysts have Trey Lance and Mac Jones ranked over Fields.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks, however, has not changed his stance on Fields. He believes the Ohio State product has what it takes to be a superstar at the next level.

Brooks took the time this week to analyze Justin Fields’ potential at the next level. His message to NFL teams is very simple: Fields can be the next dual-threat quarterback that takes over the league.

“Fields is a freak athlete with arm talent and passing skills that could make him a star in a system that features a mix of traditional play-action passes, bootleg/movement throws and quick-rhythm concepts,” Brooks wrote, via NFL.com. “He also adds a dimension as a runner with big-play potential on designed quarterback runs and options. Fields compares to Josh Allen as an athlete and player, but enters the league with a more refined game from the pocket. If he partners with a creative offensive coordinator who runs a flexible scheme, Fields could become a superstar at the position and lead a team into title contention as a new-school QB1 with electric skills.”

Though it’s out of his control, Brooks admit that he’s frustrated with the recent knocks on Fields’ traits – both on and off the field.

“The nitpicking of Fields has reached nonsensical levels, and I just don’t get it. Especially considering how closely he’s aligned with everyone’s top dog, Lawrence, going back to their high school days.”

As for where Fields may land in this year’s draft, it’s possible he goes to the San Francisco 49ers or New England Patriots. Both teams were at his second pro day and have expressed interest in him.

We’ll find out where Fields’ NFL career will begin in less than two weeks.

[NFL.com]