Ohio State QB Justin Fields Not Talking About His Knee Today

When the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Clemson Tigers in their College Football Playoff semifinal game, star quarterback Justin Fields will not be at 100 percent.

Fields suffered a knee injury against Penn State earlier in the season. He re-aggravated that injury against Michigan in the final game of the regular season.

Ohio State fortunately had a few weeks off leading up to the Fiesta Bowl, but it wasn’t enough time for Fields to make a full recovery.

Earlier this week, Fields guessed that his knee is at 80-85 percent. The Buckeyes will have him under center for this weekend, but he’ll likely have to wear a brace on his knee.

With kickoff only two days away, Fields has not provided any additional information on his injury.

No pronouncements from @justnfields on his health today. pic.twitter.com/YrLRMzpWQb — Clay Hall (@claywsyx6) December 26, 2019

At this point, it sounds like Ohio State’s players are strictly focused on the upcoming game.

Fields is talented enough to make plays with his arm. He finished this season with 2,953 passing yards, 40 passing touchdowns and just one interception.

What truly makes Fields so difficult to defend is that he can make plays in the running game as well. It’ll be interesting to see how he performs with his knee still banged up.

Kickoff for the game is at 8 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium on Saturday.